Berrien Co. kids take on the Exceptional Rodeo

"Ride'em cowboy" could be heard far and wide Thursday as some special kids took part in the 30th annual Berrien County Exceptional Rodeo.

This rodeo precedes an actual rodeo that happens in the city of Nashville.

The Exceptional Rodeo gives children who have special needs the opportunity to not only ride horses and a mechanical bull but also helps them make a friend.

Berrien County High School FFA students pair up with a child and show them how two friends are better as one.

"We've been racing and he beat me twice in the race on the horse. He doesn't wanna go for the ride though because he calls it "baby" and then he rode the cow and showed up everybody riding the cow," said Derk Ritchart, a volunteer and partner.

Kids also got to tour the real live rodeo facilities.

Organizer Rissy Massingill says they put on this event every year just to put a smile on the kids' faces and let them know they are loved.

