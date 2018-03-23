Loyola Chicago continues Cinderella story to the Elite Eight

The last time the Ramblers made it to the playoffs, was in 1985 and even then their ride stopped in the sweet sixteen when they lost to Georgetown.

Now, the Ramblers are trying to make it to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1963 championship season.

The Ramblers believe they have some good fortune on their side since the internet sensation Sister Jean, who says shes already watching out and scouted the Wolfpack.

"I've already scouted Nevada," said Jean, "I've been talking a little bit about that team to God just in case he needs a little more information and needs to help that team."

Sister Jean got her wish as the Ramblers defeated the Wolfpack in the last few seconds with a 69 - 68 victory.

The Ramblers will play the winners of the Kentucky and Kansas State game for the Elite Eight showdown.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.