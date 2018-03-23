Charlie Ward named head basketball coach at Florida High

The once Florida State great Charlie Ward takes over as the basketball head coach for Florida High.

This is Wards first head coaching job for basketball.

The past nine years he has been coaching football and the last four years he has been coaching at Pensacola's Booker T. Washington.

The Heisman Trophy winner showed he was both dominant on the field and the court.

Ward would be drafted in the first round in the NBA by the New York Knicks and would spend ten seasons with them and eleven in the league.

"High school basketball is like the grass roots for college," said Ward, "and giving kids exposure and giving kids the opportunity to learn how to grow. I've played and coached for thirteen years in the NBA, and now nine, ten years in high school basketball and football and being able to continue to coach young men is something I'm excited about."

Coach is hoping to use some of his skills to help Florida High reach the state playoffs this season.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.