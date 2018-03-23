Evander Holyfield gives back to The Boys and Girls Club

The Cruiserweight and Heavyweight champion of the world, Evander Holyfield was in Albany today at The Club at Thornton Park.

The champ was signing autographs and taking pictures with everyone in the building.

Their was a silent auction and a luncheon for supporters which all the proceeds went to the Boys and Girls club.

Holyfield said that he felt the need to give back to the Boys and Girls club because he started with them back at the age of six, and wanted a way to say thank you.

"That's one of the big things that as a kid when we went to church," said Holyfield, "they say the older people already know what to do. They ain't going to follow nobody, but young people are always looking for someone to follow. So our pastor always told us to be the person that they follow."

The champ hopes that others will follow in his foot steps and give back to the community.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.