Lady Rams prepare to keep clean conference streak alive

Albany State's softball team is preparing to take on SIAC conference foe Claflin University for a three game weekend home stand starting Friday.

The Lady Rams were in full defense mode Thursday, ready to hold off the Lady Panthers and to keep their undefeated conference streak alive.

Albany State is coming off the SIAC crossover tournament held in Jasper Alabama last week, where they Lady Rams went 4 - 0 against their opponents.

Rams now sit at a 7 - 0 record in the SIAC and aren't looking to give that undefeated record any time soon.

Head Coach Amber Barker said that her team isn't thinking about anything further then the game ahead.

"One game at a time, we actually talk about one game at a time but even smaller then that we talk about one pitch at a time." said Barker. "Whether it's on defense or offense we can't let it get too big. We can't be thinking about the seventh inning when we're just in the first. We really have to be thinking one pitch at a time."

Lady Rams will play their first game against the Lady Panthers on Friday at 3 P.M.

