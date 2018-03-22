Terrell Co. SO hosts first responders appreciation dinner for surrounding agencies

Multiple agencies were in attendance from all over South Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Orginized by the Terrell county Sheriffs's Office, they wanted to say "thank you" to larger agencies. (Source: WALB)

First responders from across South Georgia gathered in Dawson for the first ever First Responder Appreciation Dinner. More than 200 people showed up Thursday night for the special event.

The Terrell County Sheriff's Office hosted law enforcement officers from several counties.

They wanted to extend a thank you to local agencies like the Georgia State Patrol, Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, Dawson Police Department and many more for stepping up to help them when they needed it.

Officers said it was a great experience to be appreciated for putting their lives on the line every day.

Officers, troopers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, dispatchers and others were honored for serving the community.

"As they say, it takes a village to build and that's what we have to do to keep our people safe," said Sondra Walker with the Terrell County Sheriff's Office.

Trooper Richard Peck says he is just proud to be a part of the event.

"Just appreciate the opportunity to be here and enjoy working with the folks in Terrell County," said Peck.

Officer Mitchell with Dawson Police Department said it's such a good feeling to be appreciated because in his industry they normally don't receive enough praise.

"It's always scary. You never know if you are going to go home or not," said Mitchell.

But, he explained that the job is all about the community.

"We are coming together to try and make the community better than it was and that's always the goal. They say give it all they got, like judge said, when people are running away we are running toward the fight and that's something to think about every time you come to work," said Mitchell.

Officials with the Terrell County Sheriff's Office said with such a good response and turn out, they plan on making this an annual event.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.