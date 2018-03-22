ABAC hosts 61st Southern Forestry Conclave - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ABAC hosts 61st Southern Forestry Conclave

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

For the first time in history, ABAC hosted the Southern Forestry Conclave for its 61st year. 

Over 200 participants from 13 schools traveled to Tifton to compete in contests ranging from ax throwing to cross cut sawing to log tossing. 

The event challenges students for technical skills that they are learning in class as well as physical skills. 

ABAC's assistant forestry professor says this event has a bigger purpose than just participating in fun unique events. It creates a network for students, which sets them up for success in their future endeavors. 

"They're already networking and that's so important in their job and getting that first job and career development is to have that network and this is one of those opportunities," said Assistant Forestry Professor George Lowerts.

Most events are free and open to the public to watch. The competition runs Friday afternoon and Saturday. 

A schedule of events can be found at here.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

