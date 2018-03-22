Ruth's Cottage, The Patticake House set for expansion

They are also selling bricks to pave the front walkway in honor or in memory of someone to sponsors for $250. (Source: WALB)

A non-profit group that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse is one step closer to expanding its facility.

Ruth's Cottage and The Patticake House received a $50,000 donation from Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation and Tift Regional Health System donated $100,000 to the group.

The money will help build a new facility for the organization in Tifton.

They plan to use the money to house more victims.

The organization also plans to extend the help for other individuals.

"We've had men with children approach us for emergency shelter and we've had to put them in hotels. The construction of this building is going to have capacity for apartments," said Director Nancy Bryan.

To help with fundraising, they are also selling bricks to pave the front walkway in honor or in memory of someone to sponsors for $250.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so here.

