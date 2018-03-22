Unattended food on stove leads to Albany apartment fire

First responders said that the blaze was already out when they arrived. (Source: WALB)

Albany fire crews responded to the 600 block of Sands Drive just before 9 p.m. when a fire was reported at an apartment on Thursday.

According to Albany Fire Department officials, the fire was caused by unattended food left cooking on the stove.

First responders said that the blaze was already out when they arrived.

AFD said that there were at least two people inside the apartment when the fire started.

According to crews, the people staying in the apartment will be displaced for the night as the apartment is ventilated to get rid of the smoke. Officials also said there was damage to the stove and cabinets.

