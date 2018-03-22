Thomasville YMCA hosts Special Olympics

Thomasville YMCA hosted the Special Olympics on Thursday (Source: WALB)

Students with special needs from around Southwest Georgia showed off their athletic skills on Thursday.

The Thomasville YMCA hosted the Special Olympics at its location off Remington Avenue.

The students were able to participate in many different events.

Students said they enjoy seeing their friends and having a good time.

"What my favorite part is? My favorite part is basketball, soccer, floor hockey and volleyball," said student Ja'Quan Frazier.

Each student received an award at the end of the event.

