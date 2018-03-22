Thomasville community celebrates THS boys basketball state title - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville community celebrates THS boys basketball state title

A parade was held for the Thomasville High School Boys Basketball State Championship team on Thursday (Source: WALB) A parade was held for the Thomasville High School Boys Basketball State Championship team on Thursday (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

The Thomasville community celebrated the Thomasville High School Bulldogs boys basketball team's first state title on Thursday.

A parade marched through the streets of Downtown Thomasville onto Remington Avenue and ended at the high school gymnasium.

The team also enjoyed car painting and music among other activities with the community.

Taylor House, a junior at THS, said the community's support helped them through the season.

 "It really plays a big part in it because without the fans, without everybody coming to support us, we wouldn't have gotten that far if it wasn't for them. The point of our success - we have to thank the fans," said House.

The Bulldogs claimed their first state championship title with a dominating 66-31 win over Vidalia at the Macon Centreplex.

