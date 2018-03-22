State records: Worth Co. High School students paid as substitute teachers

First responders from across South Georgia gathered in Dawson for the first ever first responder appreciation dinner. More than 200 people showed up Thursday night for the special event.More >>
First responders from across South Georgia gathered in Dawson for the first ever first responder appreciation dinner. More than 200 people showed up Thursday night for the special event.More >>
WALB News 10 found that in state financial reporting, the Worth County Board of Education in 2017 reported paying thousands of dollars to more than a dozen students for working as substitute teachers.More >>
WALB News 10 found that in state financial reporting, the Worth County Board of Education in 2017 reported paying thousands of dollars to more than a dozen students for working as substitute teachers.More >>
Students with special needs from around Southwest Georgia showed off their athletic skills on Thursday.More >>
Students with special needs from around Southwest Georgia showed off their athletic skills on Thursday.More >>
The Thomasville community celebrated the Thomasville High School Bulldogs boys basketball team's first state title on Thursday! A parade marched through the streets of Downtown Thomasville onto Remington Avenue and ended at the high school gymnasium.More >>
The Thomasville community celebrated the Thomasville High School Bulldogs boys basketball team's first state title on Thursday! A parade marched through the streets of Downtown Thomasville onto Remington Avenue and ended at the high school gymnasium.More >>
For the first time in history, ABAC hosted the Southern Forestry Conclave for its 61st year.More >>
For the first time in history, ABAC hosted the Southern Forestry Conclave for its 61st year.More >>