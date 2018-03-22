Dougherty middle school students experience real life after graduation

Vendors from across Albany set up tables for middle school students. (Source: WALB)

Middle school students from Dougherty County got a taste of what real life would be like after graduation, thanks to the Phoebe Network of Trust and other partners.

Nearly 1,000 students attended a Teen Maze and Wellness Event at Albany State University.

The event was designed to prepare students to make the right choices in real life situations.

Students went through simulations, learning how to avoid pregnancy, drugs like opioids and other things.

"In the past, we did the healthcare fairs in the local schools and the school nurses worked together in creating this idea, along with our people from the school system who work with us on this team, to say let's bring it to a different height. Let's bring our students onto a college campus. Let's bring our wellness event here. And it is a huge success," said Phoebe Network of Trust Director Angie Barber.

The course helped the students learn how to deal with problems and find the right resources early.

Next Thursday, Phoebe and Morehouse School of Medicine will hold a seminar on the opioid crisis.

