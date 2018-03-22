Phoebe doctors make community donation for National Doctor's Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Phoebe doctors make community donation for National Doctor's Day

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Phoebe Putney Memorial doctors donated $5,000 to Flint River Habitat for Humanities. (Source: WALB) Phoebe Putney Memorial doctors donated $5,000 to Flint River Habitat for Humanities. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

In support of National Doctor's Day next week, several medical professionals gave a $5,000 donation to give back to the community.

On Thursday, Phoebe Hospital's staff made the community donation to the Flint River Habitat for Humanity in Albany. 

Nearly 300 doctors decided on this year's donation to help the organization build a Habitat home for a family.

"Our job is to help the community. That's why we went into medicine. And that's what we're doing, we're helping our communities in other ways when people aren't sick or aren't in need of our services. So this is another way of giving back, not in a crisis situation but on a day to day basis," said Phoebe Medical Staff President Dr. Kathy Hudson. 

National Doctor's Day will be next Friday, March 30.

Each year for the last 10 years the staff has donated to local charities. 

The group also plans to donate a work day to help assist in building the house in a couple of weeks. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

    •   
