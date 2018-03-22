Jury deliberating in Albany murder retrial - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Jury deliberating in Albany murder retrial

Gaillard is facing murder charges in a 2006 death. (Source: WALB) Gaillard is facing murder charges in a 2006 death. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The fate of an Albany man, who's been serving time behind bars for the past 11 years, is in the hands of a jury. 

Charles Gaillard is getting a retrial this week from a 2007 murder case.

It was a tense day in court as attorneys presented their closing arguments to jurors.  

Prosecutors said Gaillard shot an killed Richard Tyrone Hardwick over a $2 bet during a game of pool in 2006.

In 2007, Gaillard was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. 

The verdict was thrown out after a conflict disqualified a juror. 

MORE: Defense testifies in retrial for 2006 Albany murder case

Attorneys took their final opportunity on Thursday to go over the evidence and connect with the jury's emotions. 

The jury will have to decide if Gaillard's actions make him guilty of murder or if he acted in self-defense.

