Friends honor 1st Lt. Weston Lee in football game

Parker Rentz (left) and Brent Enfinger (right) have been organizing the game. (Source: WALB)

Lee was killed in Iraq in April of 2016. (Source: WALB)

Alumni from the Southwest Georgia Academy will play against Westwood Friday for a game to honor Weston Lee. (Source: WALB)

A group of alumni from Southwest Georgia Academy are preparing for a football game to honor one very special alumnus.

First Lieutenant Weston Lee graduated from the school in 2010.

This past April he was killed in the line of duty while serving in Iraq.

On Friday more than one thousand people are expected to come out to honor Weston.

"We people hear Weston's name it's oh I know that guy. That's a great guy," said Brent Enfinger, a friend of Lee.

Less than one year since Lee was killed in the line of duty, his friends are honoring him the best way they know how.

Bringing school alumni together, they'll be playing a game of football on the field they once shared with a hero.

Enfinger recalled his memories on the field with Weston.

"The very first time that Weston laid me out on the field over there was the first time I realized he was going to be something in his life. The sky was the limit," said Enfinger as he looked at the field.

In his 25 years, Weston Lee lived up to those standards.

After graduating from Southwest Georgia Academy he went on to college in North Georgia before enlisting in the military. It was during his tour in Iraq when he was killed.

"I knew he was going to be a warrior for country and I'm always thankful for a guy like that to call my best friend, my brother," said Parker Rentz.

Rentz said it was especially hard watching Lee leave town, but he knew joining the military was something Lee always wanted to do.

Starting an alumni football game was another goal of Lee's.

Years ago the men tried to put the game together, but with busy schedules it never did happen.

As Rentz and Enfinger thought about how they could honor their friend, they knew this game would be perfect.

"You know graduating from here it's kind of a lot of feelings, different stuff coming through but I think it's going to be a great atmosphere and great time," said Rentz in anticipation for Friday's game.

For the 50 plus men that will step on the field Friday night, the game goes beyond honoring Weston.

The men said they want to honor the whole Lee family.

Weston's father, a man the whole team looked up to, passed away unexpectedly earlier this week.

"At that point it was really not about us playing football anymore it was about how is this family going to come together for this family," explained Enfinger.

He said the team wanted to support the family as much as they could, because they said Weston's family was their own.

On Thursday, members of the team began painting the field.

As they set up for the competition, these two say they keep circling back to its true meaning.

"There's a lot more laying on this game than just playing football," said Rentz.

Kick off is at 7:30 p.m. at SGA.

You can buy a pre-sale tickets for here.

Half of the money goes to the Weston Lee Foundation.

The Foundation gives scholarship money to an SGA student in Weston's name and also help find the memorial for Weston that's going in Bluffton.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All Rights Reserved.