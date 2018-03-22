Convicted Coffee Co. drug dealer busted with methamphetamine - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Convicted Coffee Co. drug dealer busted with methamphetamine

By Neil Entz, Digital Content Producer
Kenneth Mancil (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office) Kenneth Mancil (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Authorities in Coffee County found what they believed to be methamphetamine during the search of a search of a convicted meth dealer's residence.

Kenneth Woodrow Mancil, 50, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in Coffee County Superior Court in November 2015. He was released from incarceration to serve the remainder of his sentence on parole in April of 2017.

The search took place at Mancil's Brittany Lane home on Tuesday around 10 p.m. 

The agents found the methamphetamine in a compartment in the side of the bathtub.

The agents also found $3,000 in cash and digital scales. 

Mancil later admitted to selling methamphetamine in the community for the last three to four months. He was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. 

Mancil is in the Coffee County jail.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

