Solar farm rules in Dougherty Co. could change

A potential change to Dougherty County's solar farm rules could make them more noticeable.

Right now, the ordinance requires a solar farm to occupy no more than half of a property.

That makes starting a solar farm costlier for developers because they have to buy twice the amount of land needed for the actual solar farm.

County commissioners are looking at changing that rule, requiring a fence or natural buffer to disguise the solar farm.

The county's planning director, Paul Forgey, likened solar farms to cell towers when they were first being built.

"Nobody wanted them in their neighborhood. But, now, you don't notice cell towers or you notice them because they are not there and you want one because your cell phone isn't working. I think (solar farms) will become more accepted the more we see of it," explained Forgey.

The county commission is expected to vote on the proposed ordinance in two weeks.

