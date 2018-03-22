Annual King Dinner will be on 50th anniversary of leader's final speech

Albany Civil Rights Institute, the benefactor of the fundraiser. (Source: WALB)

MLK in Albany, Georgia. In foreground, head is bowed. (Source: File)

Albany's upcoming King Celebration is on a day with special meaning.

The Albany Civil Rights Institute's biggest fundraiser will be April 3.

It's the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's final speech, "I've Been to the Mountaintop."

In it, King shared his own peace with dying just one day before he was gunned down in Memphis, Tennessee.

King Celebration Chairman Ken Hodges said this annual dinner raises the money needed for the Albany Civil Rights Institute to remain open.

"This event not only commemorates the life of Dr. King, who is very important in American and civil rights history but also funds this great institute that has hundreds of children coming in every year with schools to learn about the civil rights movement. Children who would otherwise never know," said Hodges.

The Honorable Penny Brown Reynolds will be addressing guests.

Perhaps known best for her work as an author and host of "Family Court with Judge Penny," she is a popular minister in Atlanta and draws hundreds for her up-lifting sermons and conferences.

If you want to purchase tickets for the MLK Celebration dinner, contact the Albany Civil Rights Museum at (229) 432-1698.

Tickets are $25 for a seated dinner. It is free to attend and listen to the program.

The 2018 King Day Commemoration Dinner is Tuesday, April 3, at 5 p.m. at the Albany State University West Campus Gym.

