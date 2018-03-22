'Young Gamechangers' meet to review Albany ideas

The 'Young Gamechangers' are brainstorming ideas on how to improve Downtown Albany (Source: WALB)

A group of South Georgia young professionals met on Thursday to continue to find ways to improve downtown Albany.

Each of the groups in the Young Gamechangers program started out with 10 ideas on ways to improve downtown.

On Thursday, they came in with five ideas on how to make Albany better.

By the end of Friday, they will leave with three.

Beau Sinyard is a pharmacist in Albany and is in the downtown group. His group is focused on sustainable ideas for downtown.

"We've had a lot of progress made. We're really trying to hone in on that sustainability aspect. We've had so many things in the past that may have not taken off the way we expected to in downtown Albany. So, we're really trying to think of ideas that are going to bring that downtown feel to our awesome downtown," said Sinyard.

These young professionals are working towards an August deadline.

They will present their finals ideas to the Albany city commissioners.

