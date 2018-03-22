16 years later: Rebecca family's murders remain unsolved - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

16 years later: Rebecca family's murders remain unsolved

Melissa Ann, Deborah Ann, and Tommy Joe Wideman were all found dead in 2002. (Source: Turner Co. Sheriff) Melissa Ann, Deborah Ann, and Tommy Joe Wideman were all found dead in 2002. (Source: Turner Co. Sheriff)
A passing truck driver saw the Widemans' home on fire in the early morning hours of March 22, 2002. (Source: WALB) A passing truck driver saw the Widemans' home on fire in the early morning hours of March 22, 2002. (Source: WALB)
REBECCA, GA (WALB) -

Thursday marked 16 years since a Turner County family was found dead inside their burning home.

To this day, no one has been charged with the shooting deaths of Tommy Joe Wideman, his wife Deborah, their daughter Melissa Ann and her unborn child.

READ MORE: "Somebody knows something:" Wideman murders still unsolved 15 years later

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a passing truck driver saw the home in Rebecca on fire the morning of March 22, 2002.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

READ MORE: Sheriff renews interest in mass murder case

Back in October, the host of a podcast called 'Sworn' estimated that two to three-million people had listened to a series investigating the unsolved triple murder.

If you know anything about the Wideman's deaths, call the GBI office in Perry at (478)-987-4545.

