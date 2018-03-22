16 years later: Rebecca family's murders remain unsolved

A passing truck driver saw the Widemans' home on fire in the early morning hours of March 22, 2002. (Source: WALB)

Melissa Ann, Deborah Ann, and Tommy Joe Wideman were all found dead in 2002. (Source: Turner Co. Sheriff)

Thursday marked 16 years since a Turner County family was found dead inside their burning home.

This case has intrigued me since I moved to #SWGA. How do three people and an unborn child, get shot and killed, their home set on fire, and no one knows anything about it? Who killed the Widemans? pic.twitter.com/aRq38rHM1M — Emileigh Forrester WALB ?? (@EmileighTV) March 22, 2018

To this day, no one has been charged with the shooting deaths of Tommy Joe Wideman, his wife Deborah, their daughter Melissa Ann and her unborn child.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a passing truck driver saw the home in Rebecca on fire the morning of March 22, 2002.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

Back in October, the host of a podcast called 'Sworn' estimated that two to three-million people had listened to a series investigating the unsolved triple murder.

If you know anything about the Wideman's deaths, call the GBI office in Perry at (478)-987-4545.

