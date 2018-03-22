VPD fires an officer after bar incident

The Valdosta Police Department announced Thursday that one of its officers had been terminated after an incident in the Atlanta area over the weekend.

VPD said that Saturday morning, March 18, while off-duty in East Point, Valdosta Police Officer Shantaya Herring, a decade-long veteran of the force, was with her boyfriend at a sports bar, when the man got into a scuffle with bar security.

An East Point Police Officer who was working off-duty security at the bar, attempted to arrest the boyfriend, and reported that Herring interfered with the arrest.

Herring herself was then arrested and charged with Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Chief Brian Childress placed Herring on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

On Thursday, after reviewing the internal affairs investigation and incident report from the East Point Police Department, Herring was fired for violating several police department policies to include Conduct Unbecoming a Valdosta Police Officer and Failure to Conform with Laws.

"Although I am deeply disappointed in the conduct of my officer, I am proud of the East Point Police Department for two reasons," said Chief Childress. "They treated a Police Officer like anyone else, and for notifying my department of the incident. As I have said before, we are not perfect, we will always police our own, and we will be honest with our community when we make mistakes."

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.