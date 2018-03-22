Diabetes on the rise in Southwest Georgia - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Diabetes on the rise in Southwest Georgia

By Ashley Bohle, Reporter
Person gets their finger pricked, one of the most common ways to test for blood sugar levels. (Source: WALB)
Julie Joiner, Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator (Source: WALB)
There are a variety of risk factors for Type 2 diabetes. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Across Southwest Georgia, there's a growing disease you may not even see, but it could be affecting you. 

A 2013 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states more than 11% of adults in Southwest Georgia were living with diabetes. 

And 95% of Americans with diabetes have Type II diabetes. 

Phoebe Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, Julie Joiner, said risk factors include:

  • Obesity
  • Over the age of 45
  • African Americans, Hispanics/Latinos
  • Have a family history of diabetes
  • Live a sedentary lifestyle

She said diet and exercise can, of course, help people not develop the metabolic disease.

"Unfortunately pre-diabetes can run under the radar for quite some time," explained Joiner, "So we encourage patients to keep that yearly wellness check with their physician, let them do a simple finger stick or blood work. Find out what their numbers are."

Joiner said the screenings are crucial because sometimes with diabetes people don't feel differently. 

