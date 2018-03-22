Diabetes on the rise in Southwest Georgia

There are a variety of risk factors for Type 2 diabetes. (Source: WALB)

Person gets their finger pricked, one of the most common ways to test for blood sugar levels. (Source: WALB)

Across Southwest Georgia, there's a growing disease you may not even see, but it could be affecting you.

A 2013 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states more than 11% of adults in Southwest Georgia were living with diabetes.

And 95% of Americans with diabetes have Type II diabetes.

Phoebe Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, Julie Joiner, said risk factors include:

Obesity

Over the age of 45

African Americans, Hispanics/Latinos

Have a family history of diabetes

Live a sedentary lifestyle

She said diet and exercise can, of course, help people not develop the metabolic disease.

"Unfortunately pre-diabetes can run under the radar for quite some time," explained Joiner, "So we encourage patients to keep that yearly wellness check with their physician, let them do a simple finger stick or blood work. Find out what their numbers are."

Joiner said the screenings are crucial because sometimes with diabetes people don't feel differently.

