Remerton, Lowndes authorities move to end standoff; Find no one

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
REMERTON, GA -

A man barricaded himself inside a Remerton apartment on Victory Drive near Pine Street, late Thursday morning, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

After unsuccessfully trying to communicate, law enforcement breached the door of the apartment to end the situation, and once inside, could not find anyone there.

Sheriff Paulk says that they shot placed grenades inside the apartment and then entered, to find no one on the inside. They are currently searching for the suspect.

Paulk said the information about the man think he was going to kill himself came from the wife. The man does have several active warrants, one from Cook County.

The Remerton Police Department will head the search, and Lowndes deputies will return back to their normal routines. 

Authorities first told WALB that the man was upset, and had threatened suicide, or a desire to be killed by law enforcement.

WALB's Damon Arnold has been at the scene, and will have more when information is available.

