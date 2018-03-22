Remerton, Lowndes authorities deal with barricaded man

A man has barricaded himself in a Remerton apartment on Victory Drive near Pine Street, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.More >>
A man has barricaded himself in a Remerton apartment on Victory Drive near Pine Street, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.More >>
The search warrant was served at the "S-Mart" convenience store, in the 300 block of Main Street, in the city of Lumpkin.More >>
The search warrant was served at the "S-Mart" convenience store, in the 300 block of Main Street, in the city of Lumpkin.More >>
After nearly five years, residents in Smithville will now have a police department.More >>
After nearly five years, residents in Smithville will now have a police department.More >>
Tickets have officially sold out for Albany's Boys & Girls Club largest fundraiser of the year.More >>
Tickets have officially sold out for Albany's Boys & Girls Club largest fundraiser of the year.More >>
Thousands of South Georgia fans got a chance to watch basketball 's greatest showmen on Wednesday night.More >>
Thousands of South Georgia fans got a chance to watch basketball 's greatest showmen on Wednesday night.More >>