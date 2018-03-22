Remerton, Lowndes authorities deal with barricaded man

They are trying to the get the man to come out (Source: WALB)

This is the scene of the situation (Source: WALB)

A man has barricaded himself inside a Remerton apartment on Victory Drive near Pine Street, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

He is upset, and has threatened suicide, or a desire to be killed by law enforcement.

Paulk did not release his identity, but said that he is out on bond for burglary charges.

WALB's Damon Arnold is on the scene, and will have a report as soon as possible.

