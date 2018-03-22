Remerton, Lowndes authorities deal with barricaded man - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Remerton, Lowndes authorities deal with barricaded man

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
This is the scene of the situation (Source: WALB)
They are trying to the get the man to come out (Source: WALB)
REMERTON, GA -

A man has barricaded himself inside a Remerton apartment on Victory Drive near Pine Street, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

He is upset, and has threatened suicide, or a desire to be killed by law enforcement.

Paulk did not release his identity, but said that he is out on bond for burglary charges. 

WALB's Damon Arnold is on the scene, and will have a report as soon as possible.

