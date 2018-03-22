Eating healthy: One bite at a time

Different boxes of food with food labels to teach people about nutrition labels (Source: WALB)

You've heard it before: "you are what you eat," but now is the time to seriously take notice of your eating habits.

March is national nutrition month and Phoebe health educators are urging people to take control of their health.

Phoebe Registered dietitian, Julie Joiner, said along with setting up information booths, she is encouraging people to meal prep.

Picking a food item to cook and making that stretch throughout the week so you don't have to cook every night is just one idea.

"It's so important as we start our week to kind of get on a healthy foundation with our foods," explained Joiner, "So that's doing some grocery shopping ahead of time, preparing some meals that we can take with us for lunch, and a quick and easy breakfast so we are not so dependent on fast food and eating out, which many of us tend to do when we have a busy work schedule."

Healthy diet and exercise go hand in hand too.

"The more colors that we're eating, tends to be the more vitamins and minerals and nutrients that we're getting in. At least half of our plats fruits and vegetables is a good goal for most people, then we think about having some lean protein included in our meal, then a complex or healthy starch choice as well."

She also recommends gardening or composting fruits and vegetables.

