Gambling warrant issued at Lumpkin convenience store

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports that today, the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Lumpkin Police Department, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Georgia Department of Revenue, executed a search warrant for potential violation of state gambling laws.

The search warrant was served at the "S-Mart" convenience store, in the 300 block of Main Street, in the city of Lumpkin.

The GBI said that while they were searching the store, agents collected evidence related to crimes of commercial gambling, and seized money gained from the illegal use of gaming machines.

The location is currently licensed to operate Coin-Operated Amusement Machines.

However, agents discovered that customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits. In Georgia, credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise-- not cash.

