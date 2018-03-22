Albany Boys & Girls Club fundraiser dinner tickets sell out

Staff will be hosting the 31st annual Steak-N-Burger dinner Thursday night. (Source: WALB)

Tickets have officially sold out for the Albany Boys & Girls Club's largest fundraiser of the year.

Staff will be hosting the 31st annual Steak-N-Burger dinner Thursday night.

Every year, the organization hopes to raise nearly $100,000.

And they have a very special keynote speaker this year, former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield.

President and CEO Marvin Laster said all of the funds help the organization keep their fees low.

"All of these funds are being used to provide scholarships to members who wouldn't ordinarily wouldn't be able to afford it and this also helps keep our membership fees low," said Laster.

Former Boys & Girls Club Alumni Evander Holyfield will be touring several clubs throughout the city on Thursday.

The Steak-N-Burger fundraiser dinner takes place Thursday at 6 p.m. at ASU's West campus.

