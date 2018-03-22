Harlem Globetrotters put on a show for SWGA fans

From left to right, Kimbernesha Barnes, stice Perryman (Source: WALB)

Thousands of South Georgia fans got a chance to watch basketball 's greatest showmen on Wednesday night.

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters put on a fun-filled game at the Albany Civic Center.

Fans were stunned by the fun tricks the players showed off.

They were also excited about interacting with the players. Many kids got a chance win one of their signature red, white, and blue basketball.

For many of the kids, it was there first time seeing the Harlem Globetrotters.

"My mom picked me up from school today and told me I got to go and I was crying and it was cool," said Chadwick Hart.

"Well they do tricks, and I like them because I've never seen them before," said Kimbernesha Barnes.

Organizers said they sold more than 2,000 tickets, and much of it was due to the nice weather.

