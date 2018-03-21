Albany Humane Society raises funds for APD Animal Control - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Humane Society raises funds for APD Animal Control

By Whitney Shelton, Reporter
The Albany Humane Society raised funds for the Albany Police Department Animal Control Officers to get microchip scanners.
This will also help with animals being brought to their shelter that are lost. (Source: WALB) This will also help with animals being brought to their shelter that are lost. (Source: WALB)
The Humane Society Director Jonathan Sizemore (Source: WALB) The Humane Society Director Jonathan Sizemore (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Humane Society is stepping up to help Albany law enforcement officers and their encounters with animals.

The Humane Society Director Jonathan Sizemore posted a fundraiser to Facebook to purchase microchip scanners for Albany Police Department Animal Control Officers.

He explained this will allow the officers to scan stray pets for microchips when they pick them up.  

Then they will be able to return these animals to their families without having to bring them to the shelter.

And in less than 24 hours, the community banned together meeting their goal of $300.

This allowed the humane society to purchase a scanner for each of the animal control officers. 

"I am very very excited about the community engagement we are seeing right now. It's really exciting for us. We've seen a lot of response," said Sizemore.

The Albany Humane Society is always fundraising and their next fundraiser is coming up on May 3, the popular Bark at the Moon event.

