Nick Chubb coming to Tifton for Inspiration Conference 2018

NFL draft prospect Nick Chubb is making a guest appearance at the Inspiration Conference 2018.

UGA's 2nd all-time leader in career rushing yards will have a meet and greet and deliver a speech Friday at the Tifton UGA Conference Center.

About a month out from the NFL draft, Chubb will look to inspire South Georgia athletes to position themselves for a similar journey.

"He's seen what a lot of these kids from this kind of area have gone through," said event organizer Ken Dunn. "He's had major knee surgery, so he's got a lot of trials and tribulations that deal with our disadvantaged youth foundation which is putting on the event."

"(Chubb) knows the ups and downs," said owner of Game Day Ready Mark Liles. "He'll talk about the good things as well as the bad things and what the kids need to do at each and every level."

Chubb will be the first speaker at 6:30, but he won't be the only one.

Almond Gunter will give a motivational speech. Former NFL defensive back Corey Fuller will follow.

Thomas County Central High School head coach football coach Ashley Henderson will educate the student athletes on eligibility.

Dr. Jim Scott of the Tift Regional Medical Center will wrap it up talking about injury prevention and proper treatment.

To register for the conference, click here.

