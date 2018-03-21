Hobby's attorney withdraws from eavesdropping case, GBI issues more warrants

Norman Crowe (left) has withdrawn from the eavesdropping case. (Source: WALB)

One of the attorneys representing suspended Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby in the eavesdropping case has withdrawn from the case.

It comes after the GBI filed additional charges against Hobby, naming the attorney as one of his victims.

Norman Crowe filed a notice with the court this morning after the GBI filed 12 additional warrants on the suspended sheriff.

According to the District Attorney's office, those charges are for eavesdropping and surveillance which invades the privacy of another.

Hobby was served 66 other warrants on the same charges less than two weeks ago.

MORE:

+No bond for suspended Worth Co. sheriff

+Sheriff Hobby bond decision put off until next week, motion filed to disqualify attorney

+Gov. Deal names new interim Worth Co. sheriff

Crowe is named in the new warrants as being an attorney whose conversation with a separate client was recorded by a device put in a private attorney-client room at the jail under Hobby's direction.

Robert Walker is now listed as the only attorney representing Hobby for the case involving these most recent charges.

Hobby remains in the Lowndes County jail.

His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.