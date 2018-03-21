Golden Rams can't hold off Argonauts

Albany State University baseball hosted the West Florida Argonauts on Faculty and staff appreciation day Wednesday at west campus hoping to even the series back up after dropping their first meeting Tuesday Afternoon.

Rams would jump out to a 3 - 0 lead after two first inning home runs by Ryan McClendon and Riliani Familia.

Argonauts would put up eight unanswered runs all the way till the bottom of the fifth before the Rams could score again.

West Florida would defeat the Rams 15 - 5 in eight innings.

Albany State will host Benedict College for little league day in a double header starting at 1 o'clock p.m.

