Experts: Less domestic violence cases means people aren't reporting it

The number of domestic violence cases in Southwest Georgia doesn't always give an accurate count of just how many people are abused.

That's according to the executive director of the Liberty House, the region's primary domestic violence agency.

Diane Rogers joined prosecutors to talk about the realities of domestic violence with Dougherty County leaders Monday.

Rogers said that when the caseload is lower, it just means domestic abuse is not being reported.

Domestic violence can happen to all people, regardless of economic or another status.

And, experts said abusers often try to justify what they do.

"Those that are batterers justify what they do. They can, in their minds, think they did it because I was drinking, or I did it because the finances were a stresser. And, I think people bury their heads in the sand to domestic violence because they can justify their actions, but the fact is there is no way to justify ever hitting an individual," said Rogers.

Rogers said that if you know of a domestic violence situation, it's good to provide support, listen and not judge.

And, it is okay to call 911 to report abuse.

