South GA students get science and news lessons

Happy DWS science students pose in front of the WALB Storm Tracker. (Source: WALB)

Melissa Hodges and DWS 3rd grader Harrison Jordan on the news desk. (Source: WALB)

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton taught a very special science class of about 40 eight and nine-year-olds from Deerfield Windsor on Wednesday.

Gorton demonstrated how the Storm Tracker mobile weather lab works and educated the children on tornado and severe weather safety.

The students are studying earth science and weather.

"I mostly wanted to see the green screen. Every day I look at WALB News 10 and that is usually what I see," said Harrison Jordan, a third grader.

Harrison got his wish. The kids had weather lessons with Andrew inside the studio at the green screen.

And, anchor Melissa Hodges taught the students about news gathering and reporting and shared the 64-year history of WALB in Southwest Georgia.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.