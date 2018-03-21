Thomasville residents excited about future of city

Plans for a major development are being discussed this week in the city of Thomasville. (Source: WALB)

The city unveiled its comprehensive plan that sets the stage for growth in the city over the next decade.

On Tuesday night, 200 people attended the presentation.

This process began in September of last year, now community members are able to see their ideas on paper.

Over the next 10 years, residents in Thomasville are hoping to see their city grow, new businesses, new ways of travel and a new quality of life.

"I thought the presentation was very interesting, it's very future-oriented, we need a lot of economic development here in Thomasville as well as housing," said resident Audrea Ferrell.

"I think the plan is a fantastic attempt at coming together as a community and putting something together we can all be proud of," said another resident, John Bennett.

The median age for the city of roses is 39, so it's a fairly young city with an average income of $31,000.

Fifty percent of the population rents their homes, so a lot of discussions were focused on providing more housing specifically lofts above downtown businesses and townhome communities near the downtown area.

The focus is also on rebuilding and rehabilitating older homes in historic communities like Fletcherville.

"We need to come up with new ways to continue to grow, a city that is not growing and not expanding is dying," said Bennett

The average travel time to work is about 18 minutes, part of the comprehensive plan focuses on walking and bike lanes and improvements to the major gateways into the city such as Remington Avenue, West Jackson Street and Smith Avenue.

"Citizens input is very important, we are proud of our city and want it to be the best it can be, we're on the right track," said Ferrell.

