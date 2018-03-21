Albany murder trial continues with evidence questions - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany murder trial continues with evidence questions

Charles Gaillard is facing murder charges for a 2006 homicide. (Source: WALB) Charles Gaillard is facing murder charges for a 2006 homicide. (Source: WALB)
Defense attorney Jason Sheffield asks about missing evidence. (Source: WALB) Defense attorney Jason Sheffield asks about missing evidence. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The central topic Wednesday morning during an ongoing Albany murder trial revolved around questions of where old evidence is now.

Charles Gaillard is getting a retrial this week from a 2006 case. 

Gaillard was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of the murder in a 2007 trial.

But after a conflict was found with one of the jurors, he was granted a new trial. 

Prosecutors said Gaillard shot and killed Richard Tyrone Hardwick outside of an Albany pool hall in 2006.

Jurors heard from Gaillard himself Tuesday when he took to the witness stand.

Something that doesn't often happen in these types of trials.  

On Wednesday the defense questioned an Albany Police Department investigator about evidence that may have been lost since being turned over to the district attorneys office. 

The DA's office admits the items can't be located. They say they didn't have those pieces of evidence at the first trial either.

Testimony is expected to wrap up soon. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

