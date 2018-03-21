South GA pecan company wins state-wide competition

Goodson Pecans Owner David Goodson said it was great to see the company's hard work pay off. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia pecan company can now call one of its products the best flavor in Georgia.

Goodson Pecans in Leesburg took home the grand prize in the Flavor of Georgia competition for their Honey Cinnamon Pecan Butter on Tuesday.

The product was one of 33 products selected as finalists.

The company also took home the first prize in the miscellaneous category.

Goodson Pecans Owner David Goodson said it was great to see the company's hard work pay off.

"When you see one of your products that you've worked hard on and have really tried to make sure it's pleasing the customers, get nominated for it like this, it just brings a great amount of joy to you."

Goodson said they created the product less than six months ago. He said along with their locally grown pecans, they use locally sourced honey as well.

