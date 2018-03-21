GA Senate bill would eliminate electronic voting

Georgia Senate bill 403 would eliminate electronic voting and voters would use paper ballots (Source: WALB)

A bill is making its way through the Georgia Senate that would change the way Georgians vote.

Senate Bill 403 would require voting on paper ballots, not electronically.

The bill would require the use of the same type of equipment in both primaries and general elections across the state.

If this becomes a law, voting through electronic voting systems would not be allowed in Georgia after January 1, 2024.

Voters would fill out paper ballots and then scan them through an electronic ballot reader.

The elections supervisor for The Albany-Dougherty County Voter Registration and Elections Office Ginger Nickerson said change like this is inevitable.

"I think it's a good idea. Change is inevitable. We know that the system that we have was eventually going to be changed out," said Nickerson.

Nickerson said the elections office has never had issues with its electronic systems.

She also said the office has more than 200 electronic machines they will have to get rid of if this bill becomes law.

