Worth County named an interim, plans to move on from Ben Simmons

Worth County football will have its third coach in as many seasons this coming fall.

The superintendent is recommending a change of guard after one season under Ben Simmons.

Worth County Schools athletics director Frankie Carroll will take over as the interim for a full season.

A search for a permanent replacement will commence this fall.

Simmons is a proven winner from his coaching days in Florida, as well as his 16-7 mark in two seasons at Turner County.

However the Rams went win-less in his first campaign.

Simmons was on a 1-year contract.

Superintendent Bill Settle says he's recommending the board to not renew at the April 12th board meeting.

"We're going to make a change in this coming season," Settle told WALB. "We just feel like our program isn't going in the direction we want it to go as a district."

Frankie Carroll was the Pelham head coach from 2011 to 2014.

He led the Hornets to a (13-27) record.

Before that he won 89 games in 8 seasons at Madison county in Florida including a 2007 state championship.

