Mossydale Lane homicide suspect turns self in

Mossydale Lane homicide suspect turns self in

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Leonardo Davinci Bateman (Source: APD) Leonardo Davinci Bateman (Source: APD)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A man wanted in a September 2017 homicide has turned himself in.

Leonardo Davinci Bateman, 34, surrendered to police Friday afternoon.

He was wanted for the murder of Nicholas Gillison, 35, who was shot outside of a Mossydale Lane home.

The Albany Police Department issued murder warrants on Wednesday.

