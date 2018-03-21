APD issues warrants for Mossydale Lane homicide

The Albany Police Department has issued a murder warrant in a September 2017 homicide.

Nicholas Gillison, 35, who was shot and killed outside a Mossydale Lane home.

Police are now searching for an Americus, man, Leonardo Davinci Bateman, 34.

Bateman is about six feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Bateman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Area Crime-Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau number is 229-431-2100.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.