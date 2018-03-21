Thomasville small business receives GA 'Rock Star' award

It's Georgia Small Business Week and people in Thomasville are celebrating one of their own small businesses this week. (Source: WALB)

Southlife Supply Company in downtown Thomasville has been named one of Georgia’s newest Small Business Rock Stars.

The owners of the shop received the award in Atlanta on Monday.

This is the second year in a row that Thomasville has been represented on a state level for the award.

Shop owner Heather Abbott said they are proud at how far their dream has come in just two years of being open.

"Its amazing, it speaks to Thomasville, speaks to Thomas County. It speaks to the business environment that is here, the collaboration that is here. We're all so different in what we do downtown, we're very blessed to have a very mixed basket of businesses, a lot of specialty type businesses," said Abbot.

One-hundred and seventy-five businesses across the state were nominated for the award.

Other nominees from Thomasville include Farmer's Daughter Vineyards, Fuzzy Goat and Liam's Restaurant.

