Albany Police unveil motorcycle patrol units - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Police unveil motorcycle patrol units

The Albany Police Department unveiled new patrol units to help keep the city safe. (Source: WALB) The Albany Police Department unveiled new patrol units to help keep the city safe. (Source: WALB)
Robert Beal and Cpl. Terry Brown finished up two training courses to patrol on motorcycles (Source: WALB) Robert Beal and Cpl. Terry Brown finished up two training courses to patrol on motorcycles (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Wednesday, the Albany Police Department unveiled new two-wheeled patrol units to help keep the city safe.

Two APD officers finished up two training courses to patrol on brand new motorcycles.

The 2018 Harley Davidson Electra Glides cost APD around $40,000.

Both officers said Wednesday that the motorcycles will help them notice things they may not see in a patrol car, like texting and driving.

"It allows us to get into tighter spaces, to move around vehicles quicker, and puts us at a different angle when we're watching traffic," said patrolman Robert Beal.

"Practicing riding around, getting used to the feel of the bike, I noticed a whole lot more violations than I could in a vehicle," explained Cpl. Terry Brown.

APD Chief Michael Persley said he does plan to add more motorcycle patrol units in the future.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly