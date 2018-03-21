First Alert Forecast: Cool start to the work week

Light showers this morning will create damp road conditions, so you may want to add a few extra minutes to your commute.

Otherwise, we’ll be breezy and cool this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s but thanks to the wind it will feel like the low to mid 40s as we head out the door to kick off the work week.

The clouds will stick around all day with temperatures still near 50 at noon and highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s.

This evening will be dry, with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 50s.

Mostly cloudy conditions return Tuesday, but we’ll be dry and much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Lower 80s return along with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next cold front moves in late Thursday evening into Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly on Friday.

Severe weather is not a threat at this time, but up to an inch of rain could fall across Southwest Georgia thanks to this front.

This coming weekend is shaping up to be a good one!

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

