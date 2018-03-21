FL man associated with Parkland gunman taken into custody

The home of Jordan Jereb, 22, was the center of a search Wednesday morning. (Source Tallahassee Police Department)

Florida authorities have taken the self-proclaimed leader of the Republic of Florida into custody after serving a search warrant in the Piney Z neighborhood.

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was in the Piney Z neighborhood Wednesday morning serving a search warrant on the home of Jordan Jereb, 22.

Jereb has since been escorted out of the home.

According to the Leon County Property Appraisal website, Jereb's mother, Cynthia Wright, owns the home that was raided.

However, neighbors said they don't know the residents of the home personally.

Jereb initially came forward and claimed that Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.

However, he later recanted that statement, telling The Associated Press that he did not know Cruz personally and that "he acted on his own behalf" and is "solely responsible for what he just did."

Just two days prior to the raid, Jereb posted a video to a YouTube account. WARNING, the video contains explicit language that may be offensive to some viewers.

This is a developing story.

