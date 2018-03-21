FBI serves search warrant for FL man associated with Parkland gunman

The home of Jordan Jereb, 22, was the center of a search Wednesday morning. (Source Tallahassee Police Department)

Authorities were in a Tallahassee neighborhood Wednesday morning attempting to serve a search warrant at the home of the self-proclaimed leader of the Republic of Florida.

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was in the Piney Z neighborhood Wednesday morning serving a search warrant on the home of Jordan Jereb, 22.

Jereb initially came forward and claimed that Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.

However, he later recanted that statement, telling The Associated Press that he did not know Cruz personally and that "he acted on his own behalf" and is "solely responsible for what he just did."

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 WTXL. All rights reserved.