Coffee Co. surveillance yields 3 drug arrests

The Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit conducted a surveillance operation this week, and now three people are in jail for being involved in trafficking illegal prescription drugs.

On Monday, March 19, agents were observing South Gaskin Avenue and East Cherry Street in Douglas, when they saw two men involved in what looked like a drug deal.

John H. Merritt, Jr., 60, and Walter Gene Outler, 62, were seen exchanging money for an object held by 62-year-old Bertha Mae Reynolds.

Merritt and Outler were detained following the exchange and agents found Hydrocodone on them. They were charged with possession of a controlled substance, and Outler turned out to be wanted on a probation warrant.

Agents stopped Ms. Reynolds and smelled marijuana coming from her car, and she admitted to recently smoking some.

Reynolds also admitted to selling the Hydrocodone to the men, and two more bottles of Hydrocodone were found in her car.

She is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute.

They are all in the Coffee County jail.

