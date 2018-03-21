Spring clean your insurance policies for best results

As you are doing your Spring cleaning for the new year, don't forget about what you need to insure. (Source: Pixabay)

It's a new year and time for Spring cleaning your insurance policies.

As you are doing your Spring cleaning for the new year, don't forget about what you need to insure.

Spruce up your home inventory

With the holidays complete, it's a great time to evaluate your items. Make sure your new purchased items are properly protected.

It's also a great idea to make an inventory of what you have in your home.

While a list is handy, you can also record a simple short video of your items.

Clean up your auto policy

A year has gone by and many things can change over a year. Do you have a new teen driver to add? Have you purchased a new vehicle or need to review your current coverage?

See your local agent to learn what steps you need to take next.

Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

With Daylight saving time back again, it's a good time to test and change the batteries in your home detectors and make sure they are working properly.

It may also be a good time to evaluate the cost of installing an alarm system if you don't already have one.

Work with independent agents:

An independent agent gives you the ability to receive quotes from multiple insurance companies. This can help save you money and offers multiple coverage options to choose from. Other agents can only sell insurance from the one company they represent. An independent agent matches your insurance needs with the company that is the best fit for you.

The independent agents at Fleming & Riles Insurance have over a century of service and commitment to Albany, Georgia, and the Southeast, and thrive on building long-term relationships with their clients.They offer diverse, in-depth knowledge in all areas of insurance, and can help you understand exactly what your policy covers.

Their new offices are located at 636 Pointe North Blvd in Albany, GA. Call them today at 229-436-2408 or 800-833-4379.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.