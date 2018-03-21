Lee Co. wreck blocks traffic on US 19

At least three cars are involved in a collision that has all but stopped the southbound flow of traffic in Lee County.
The scene is near the Waffle House, and across from the Homerun Foods, just north of the county line.
Emergency officials and first responders are on the scene.
It is best to avoid this area for the next hour or more.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.