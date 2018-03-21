Lee Co. wreck blocks traffic on US 19 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. wreck blocks traffic on US 19

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

At least three cars are involved in a collision that has all but stopped the southbound flow of traffic in Lee County.

The scene is near the Waffle House, and across from the Homerun Foods, just north of the county line.

Emergency officials and first responders are on the scene.

It is best to avoid this area for the next hour or more.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly